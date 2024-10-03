Left Menu

Devastation in Poland: The Unyielding Spirit Amidst Floods

Lucyna Kubica, a 69-year-old woman from southern Poland, witnessed the destruction of her family home due to catastrophic floods, affecting many in her village. With over 26 fatalities across Central Europe, the floods have caused extensive damage, leaving survivors devastated and coping with the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:30 IST
Devastation in Poland: The Unyielding Spirit Amidst Floods
floods

As southern Poland struggles to recover from its worst floods in two decades, 69-year-old Lucyna Kubica stands amid the rubble of her family home, mourning decades of memories swept away by the Biala Ladecka river. The catastrophic flooding has decimated homes and stretched across Central Europe, resulting in at least 26 casualties.

Last month's swelling of the Biala Ladecka river marked a devastating turn of events for Kubica and her daughter, Dominika, who evacuated mere minutes before torrents engulfed their house. Lucyna's husband clung to hope, refusing to leave until the bitter end. Now, Lucyna reflects on the loss of her heritage—a house held by her family since 1946.

Alongside Kubica, many residents of Radochow and Stronie Slaskie engage in a painful clean-up. Individuals like Joanna Soroko find solace in aiding others, uniting through shared suffering. Soroko's family, like many, is forced to consider relocation, as rebuilding seems a distant dream amidst the extensive damage and emotional toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024