Devastation in Poland: The Unyielding Spirit Amidst Floods

As southern Poland struggles to recover from its worst floods in two decades, 69-year-old Lucyna Kubica stands amid the rubble of her family home, mourning decades of memories swept away by the Biala Ladecka river. The catastrophic flooding has decimated homes and stretched across Central Europe, resulting in at least 26 casualties.

Last month's swelling of the Biala Ladecka river marked a devastating turn of events for Kubica and her daughter, Dominika, who evacuated mere minutes before torrents engulfed their house. Lucyna's husband clung to hope, refusing to leave until the bitter end. Now, Lucyna reflects on the loss of her heritage—a house held by her family since 1946.

Alongside Kubica, many residents of Radochow and Stronie Slaskie engage in a painful clean-up. Individuals like Joanna Soroko find solace in aiding others, uniting through shared suffering. Soroko's family, like many, is forced to consider relocation, as rebuilding seems a distant dream amidst the extensive damage and emotional toll.

