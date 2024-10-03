Non-Invasive Imaging Breakthrough in Kidney Cancer Detection by UCLA

Researchers at UCLA Health's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have discovered an innovative non-invasive imaging technology that could transform kidney cancer screening. The study, published in The Lancet Oncology, highlights its potential to accurately identify clear-cell renal cell carcinoma, the prevalent form of kidney cancer.

According to Dr. Brian Shuch, diagnosing kidney cancer late significantly lowers survival chances, especially if it has metastasized. Early detection could see survival rates surpassing 90% over five years. Traditional methods like CT and MRI often misclassify benign and malignant tumors, leading to unnecessary surgeries or delayed treatments. This new method promises more precision.

The groundbreaking technique involves using an antibody drug, 89Zr-TLX250, that binds to the protein CA9 prevalent in clear-cell cases. Tested on 332 patients across diverse geographies, the imaging method has shown remarkable accuracy, demonstrating 85.5% sensitivity and 87% specificity. Prominent researchers like Dr. Allan Pantuck emphasize its potential to set new standards in diagnostics, enhancing both treatment and patient outcomes in the future.

