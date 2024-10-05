Catastrophic Floods Devastate Bosnia and Herzegovina
At least 16 people died in floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with numerous others missing. Torrential rains and landslides destroyed infrastructure, isolating areas like Jablanica. Rescue operations are ongoing. The government declared a state of natural disaster, seeking military and neighboring countries' assistance.
Torrential rains and landslides struck Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, leading to the deaths of at least 16 people and leaving many others missing, officials reported. The catastrophic flooding severed road and railway links, notably isolating Jablanica, approximately 70 km southwest of Sarajevo, where most fatalities occurred.
Bosnia's inter-ethnic presidency called for military assistance, deploying engineers and rescue units to aid the wider Jablanica area, including a rescue operation for 17 people trapped in a mental hospital. With worsening weather conditions and blocked roads hampering efforts, the search for missing individuals remains a top priority.
The Bosniak-Croat Federation's government has declared a state of natural disaster in affected areas, establishing a crisis committee for recovery efforts. Neighboring countries, including Croatia and Serbia, have extended offers of assistance as Bosnia contends with what is described as the worst flooding since 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
