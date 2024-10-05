NAREDCO and FSAI Join Forces to Boost Real Estate Fire Safety Standards
NAREDCO and FSAI have signed an agreement to improve fire, life, and security standards in India's real estate projects. This partnership aims to enhance safety measures, foster knowledge exchange, and promote sustainable growth in urban development by working closely with government agencies and stakeholders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) have entered into an agreement to improve fire safety standards in real estate across India.
NAREDCO aims to enhance fire, life safety, and security standards in collaboration with FSAI, a leader in fire protection and risk management.
Officials from both organizations emphasized that the partnership seeks to advance building safety regulations in urban development, ensuring safe living standards for residents and workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan
Dhruvi Patel Crowned Miss India Worldwide 2024
India Reacts Strongly to Pakistan's Support for Article 370
Indian Diaspora in US Excited as PM Modi Visits for Quad Summit and UNGA Address
Travis Head Poised to Open for Australia in Home Test Series Against India