Unearthed Mysteries and Innovations: From Ancient Rituals to Modern Science

Archaeologists in Peru discovered a 600-year-old child sacrifice site involving nearly four dozen children. A study charts the extinction of 610 bird species. The Vulcan rocket by Boeing-Lockheed JV completes a crucial mission. Scientists in Chile pioneer a non-surgical pet neutering vaccine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:27 IST
In a fascinating discovery, archaeologists working in Peru unearthed a 600-year-old child sacrifice site near Trujillo. Nearly four dozen children's remains were found, offering new insights into ancient ritualistic practices. "Many of these remains have cuts on the sternum, some on their ribs," archaeologist Julio Asencio explained.

A recent study sheds light on the extinction of 610 bird species over the past 130,000 years, challenging humanity's impact on avian diversity. It highlights iconic species like the Dodo and the recently-extinct Kauaʻi ʻōʻō, indicating the accelerating crisis influenced by human actions.

Boeing-Lockheed Martin's joint venture, United Launch Alliance, successfully launched its Vulcan rocket for the second time. This mission marks a pivotal step toward securing certification for Pentagon assignments, with Vulcan set to replace the aging Atlas V and compete with SpaceX's Falcon 9.

In a groundbreaking scientific development, Chilean scientists have developed a reversible dog neutering vaccine. This innovative procedure, trialed on a Chilean terrier named Findley, bypasses the need for surgery, offering a revolutionary approach to pet population control.

