Hasdeo Aranya's Battle: Tribals vs. Coal Mining

The Hasdeo Aranya forests in Chhattisgarh are at the center of a conflict between coal mining interests and tribal communities. Activist Alok Shukla argues for protecting the forests and criticizes misleading claims about mining benefits. The government faces protests over land rights and environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:21 IST
  • India

The Hasdeo Aranya forests in Chhattisgarh are witnessing a heated conflict as tribal communities protest against tree felling due to coal mining. Forest rights activist Alok Shukla argues that these rich biodiversity areas can be preserved while meeting national coal demands.

Shukla received the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize for his efforts and contends that the supposed benefits of coal mining, such as development and rehabilitation, are misleading. He emphasizes that broken promises from corporations undermine the rights and livelihoods of indigenous tribes.

The Indian government anticipates coal demand to rise significantly by 2030, but Shukla argues other coal reserves can meet these needs without encroaching on Hasdeo. With serious environmental and social implications, the debate intensifies over the region's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

