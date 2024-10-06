Tragedy Strikes Meghalaya: Flash Floods Devastate Garo Hills

In a devastating turn of events, flash floods in Meghalaya's Garo Hills have resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals over the past two days, officials have reported.

A senior official from the State Disaster Management Authority has confirmed recent casualties, including Bijoy S Sangma and his son Wian Chigado R Marak, Amerin K Marak along with her daughter Manase K Marak, and Thenseng R Marak.

Rescue operations are currently being conducted by the National Disaster Response Force and SDRF, while Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has advocated using Bailey Bridge technology to facilitate rapid rebuilding in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)