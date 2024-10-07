Left Menu

SpaceX Falcon 9 Cleared for Launch: Hera Mission Set for Monday

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has authorized SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for a Monday mission. The rocket will launch the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft from Florida. Despite recent public disputes with the FAA, SpaceX plans to lift off at 10:52 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has given the green light for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to proceed with a scheduled launch on Monday. This mission aims to deploy the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft from Florida.

Despite recent public clashes with the FAA, Elon Musk's company confirmed Sunday that the liftoff is set for 10:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT) at Cape Canaveral. This marks another significant milestone for SpaceX's reliable Falcon 9.

The launch comes as part of SpaceX's continued efforts to provide efficient spaceflight solutions while dealing with regulatory challenges.

