Kirk's Power Unleashed: An Extratropical Commotion

Kirk, a powerful extratropical cyclone, is affecting the U.S. East Coast with large swells and rip current risks. Located 655 miles west-northwest of the Azores, Kirk boasts maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:22 IST
On Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Kirk, an extratropical cyclone of increasing strength, continues to pose a threat along the U.S. East Coast. The storm is generating significant swells and elevating rip current risks.

According to the Miami-based forecasters, Kirk is currently positioned approximately 655 miles west-northwest of the Azores. The cyclone is maintaining maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour).

This development highlights the ongoing impact of severe weather systems, which can significantly affect coastal regions, prompting necessary precautions and awareness among residents and authorities.

