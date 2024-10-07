Kirk's Power Unleashed: An Extratropical Commotion

On Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Kirk, an extratropical cyclone of increasing strength, continues to pose a threat along the U.S. East Coast. The storm is generating significant swells and elevating rip current risks.

According to the Miami-based forecasters, Kirk is currently positioned approximately 655 miles west-northwest of the Azores. The cyclone is maintaining maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour).

This development highlights the ongoing impact of severe weather systems, which can significantly affect coastal regions, prompting necessary precautions and awareness among residents and authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)