Blaze Engulfs Dairy Shop in Thane, Sparking Swift Emergency Response

A fire broke out at a dairy shop in Thane, Maharashtra, causing significant damage. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. Firefighters swiftly controlled the blaze, which occurred near a school. The incident is under investigation to determine its cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:16 IST
Delhi Fire Services
  • Country:
  • India

An intense fire engulfed a dairy products shop in Thane city, Maharashtra, early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

No injuries were reported; however, the shop on Sabegaon Road's Diva area, was completely destroyed in the blaze that began at 1:41 am and rapidly spread.

Various emergency teams, including the fire brigade and regional disaster management, responded promptly and managed to control the fire by 2:53 am, ensuring there were no further flare-ups during the subsequent cooling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

