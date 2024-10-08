Blaze Engulfs Dairy Shop in Thane, Sparking Swift Emergency Response
A fire broke out at a dairy shop in Thane, Maharashtra, causing significant damage. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. Firefighters swiftly controlled the blaze, which occurred near a school. The incident is under investigation to determine its cause.
An intense fire engulfed a dairy products shop in Thane city, Maharashtra, early Tuesday morning, according to officials.
No injuries were reported; however, the shop on Sabegaon Road's Diva area, was completely destroyed in the blaze that began at 1:41 am and rapidly spread.
Various emergency teams, including the fire brigade and regional disaster management, responded promptly and managed to control the fire by 2:53 am, ensuring there were no further flare-ups during the subsequent cooling operations.
