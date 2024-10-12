Left Menu

The Deadly Downpour: Unveiling the Health Risks of Extreme Rainfall

A study highlights increased death risk associated with extreme rainfall events, linking them to heart and lung conditions. Researchers analyzed global data from 1980 to 2020, finding significant health impacts, especially in urban areas. Coordination in public health strategies is crucial to mitigate these adverse effects.

Updated: 12-10-2024 09:30 IST
A recent study has highlighted a worrying connection between extreme rainfall events and a surge in death rates, particularly from heart and lung conditions. The findings stem from analyzing over 62,000 rainfall events globally, painting a stark picture of climate change's adverse health effects.

Researchers, including those from the German Research Center for Environmental Health, examined daily death statistics from 645 locations worldwide, recording data from 1980 to 2020. Their analysis encompassed more than 100 million deaths, with a notable increase in mortality following extreme weather events.

The study underscores the necessity for coordinated public health strategies to combat the rising threat of extreme rainfall, a trend predicted to continue with climate change. While the study is observational, the implications for public health planning are clear and urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

