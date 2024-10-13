Left Menu

ATS Homekraft Sells Out Luxury Project Phase 1 on Dwarka Expressway

ATS Homekraft, a realty firm, sold all 340 luxury homes in the first phase of its new Gurugram project within days. The project, 'Sanctuary 105', is located on Dwarka Expressway and garnered strong demand from over 700 interested buyers, achieving a sale value of Rs 825 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ATSHomkraft, the flagship company of ATS Group, announced an impressive achievement by selling all 340 luxury units in the first phase of their new project, 'Sanctuary 105' located on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway, just days after its launch. This feat underscores the robust demand for premium housing in the region.

Despite a market primarily catering to luxury apartments priced above Rs 5 crore, 'Sanctuary 105' attracted a wide array of end-users with its competitive pricing structure. The development covers 13 acres and each tower boasts just two apartments per floor, catering to those seeking exclusivity and modern amenities.

ATS Homekraft aims to capitalize on the burgeoning demand by launching more projects within the fiscal year, as stated by Managing Director Udaivir Anand. With construction underway, the project also plans to incorporate a 1.3 lakh sq ft high-street retail space to complement its residential offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

