Transforming Connectivity: PM GatiShakti National Master Plan's Impact on India's Infrastructure
The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan is revolutionizing India's infrastructure by enhancing multimodal connectivity, reducing logistics delays, and boosting development across sectors. Celebrating its third anniversary, this initiative aids in seamless project execution, strengthens international collaboration, and benefits social sectors through strategic planning and mapping efforts.
The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) is making waves as a revolutionary framework transforming India's infrastructure landscape. The initiative marks its third anniversary, showcasing its success in enhancing multimodal connectivity, which is vital for faster development across various sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam. The visit underscored the plan's achievements in project planning and execution, touted by Modi as pivotal in realizing the vision of a developed India. The plan's comprehensive approach is bridging infrastructure gaps, identifying logistics bottlenecks, and stimulating economic growth.
Apart from boosting physical infrastructure, PM GatiShakti is making significant strides in the social sector, notably assisting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and anganwadi centers through detailed GIS data mapping. The initiative's extended reach now sees collaboration with neighboring countries Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, promising a future of strengthened regional cooperation.
