CIDCO Housing Lottery: A New Hope for Navi Mumbai's EWS and LIG
CIDCO's mass housing lottery in Navi Mumbai received 12,400 applications on the first day. The scheme, aimed at Economically Weaker Sections and Low-Income Groups, promises 67,000 homes, with 26,000 units available initially. Registrations for the lottery are open until November 11.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:52 IST
The first day of CIDCO's mass housing lottery scheme witnessed 12,400 hopeful applicants, marking a promising start for the initiative aimed at aiding Navi Mumbai's Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG).
Launched by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on October 11, the scheme is ambitious, pledging the delivery of 67,000 houses across the city's various nodes, with 26,000 units ready for the project's first phase.
Prospective homeowners have until November 11 to register online and can access further details about the scheme at https://cidcohomes.com, according to the officials.
