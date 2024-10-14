Left Menu

Delhi Enforces Firecracker Ban Ahead of Winter Pollution Surge

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on firecrackers to combat rising pollution in winter. Announced by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the ban is effective until January 1. The move is part of efforts to mitigate pollution exacerbated by low wind speeds and stubble burning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:02 IST
Delhi Enforces Firecracker Ban Ahead of Winter Pollution Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to counter the anticipated rise in pollution levels during winter, the Delhi government has announced an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers citywide until January 1.

This decision was declared by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who urged citizens to support the government's pollution control efforts. Rai stated on social media that the administration has issued comprehensive instructions regarding the prohibition.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee is responsible for overseeing the ban's enforcement, with daily enforcement reports required from the Delhi Police. Violators of the ban will face strict penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024