Delhi Enforces Firecracker Ban Ahead of Winter Pollution Surge

In a decisive move to counter the anticipated rise in pollution levels during winter, the Delhi government has announced an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers citywide until January 1.

This decision was declared by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who urged citizens to support the government's pollution control efforts. Rai stated on social media that the administration has issued comprehensive instructions regarding the prohibition.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee is responsible for overseeing the ban's enforcement, with daily enforcement reports required from the Delhi Police. Violators of the ban will face strict penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)