Mystery of Eight Monkey Deaths at Hong Kong Zoo Sparks Health Concerns

Hong Kong's oldest zoo, the Zoological and Botanical Gardens, is probing the deaths of eight monkeys found on Sunday. While investigations continue, the zoo's mammal section is closed for cleaning. The incident raises alarms over potential zoonotic diseases, with PETA advocating for an end to animal captivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Hong Kong are conducting extensive tests following the mysterious deaths of eight monkeys at the city's oldest zoo, the Zoological and Botanical Gardens, last Sunday, according to a government statement on Monday.

The deceased animals include a De Brazza's monkey, a common squirrel monkey, three cotton-top tamarins, and three white-faced sakis. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) has temporarily closed the zoo's mammal section for disinfection as they await test results, ensuring to keep on-site other sections open to the public.

The incident has heightened fears of zoonotic disease outbreaks, with animal rights group PETA urging the zoo to stop holding animals in captivity. Jason Baker from PETA Asia highlighted risks like tuberculosis and monkeypox spreading from animals to humans in such environments.

