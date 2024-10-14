Thane Releases Revised Development Plan for Public Review

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has unveiled the draft of a revised development plan, opening the floor for public suggestions and objections. Residents of Thane are urged to review the draft, available on the TMC Website and at Narendra Ballal auditorium.

Civic chief Saurabh Rao highlighted that copies are accessible for a nominal fee, allowing citizens 60 days to submit their feedback. The initial development plan, green-lighted in 1999, was set for a 20-year span.

Thane residents can forward their feedback, backed with reasoning, to the Administrator and Commissioner at the Thane Municipal Main Building. A government-appointed committee will evaluate these public inputs, conduct hearings, and present the final plan to the TMC general assembly, shared Kunal Mule, Deputy Director of the Development Planning Unit.

The revised plan proposes essential amenities, comprising 62 parks, 63 playgrounds, seven sports complexes, a botanical garden, and much more, as informed by civic officials.

