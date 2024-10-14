Delhi Enforces Stringent Anti-Dust Measures, Fines Builders for Non-Compliance

In a decisive move, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed a substantial fine of Rs 50,000 on a construction firm developing a sports complex in Pitampura for flouting anti-dust guidelines. This action marks a part of Delhi's broader strategy to combat pollution through strict adherence to environmental standards.

During an on-site inspection, Minister Rai discovered that the stipulated dust-control measures were disregarded despite repeated advisories issued as part of the ongoing anti-dust initiative launched on October 7. The initiative includes collaboration with both public and private construction entities to bolster compliance with dust mitigation protocols.

To ensure adherence across the board, 523 monitoring teams will survey construction sites, supplemented by 85 mechanical sweepers and 500 water sprinklers. Projects over 500 square meters must register on the Construction and Demolition portal. Non-compliance invites hefty penalties, underscoring the commitment to public health and environmental preservation.

