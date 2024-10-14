Left Menu

Delhi Enforces Stringent Anti-Dust Measures, Fines Builders for Non-Compliance

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on a construction company for breaching anti-dust regulations. A larger campaign aims to cut dust pollution with 14 dust control measures enforced. Bigger fines apply to non-compliance, asserting the government's focus on reducing pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:40 IST
Delhi Enforces Stringent Anti-Dust Measures, Fines Builders for Non-Compliance
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed a substantial fine of Rs 50,000 on a construction firm developing a sports complex in Pitampura for flouting anti-dust guidelines. This action marks a part of Delhi's broader strategy to combat pollution through strict adherence to environmental standards.

During an on-site inspection, Minister Rai discovered that the stipulated dust-control measures were disregarded despite repeated advisories issued as part of the ongoing anti-dust initiative launched on October 7. The initiative includes collaboration with both public and private construction entities to bolster compliance with dust mitigation protocols.

To ensure adherence across the board, 523 monitoring teams will survey construction sites, supplemented by 85 mechanical sweepers and 500 water sprinklers. Projects over 500 square meters must register on the Construction and Demolition portal. Non-compliance invites hefty penalties, underscoring the commitment to public health and environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024