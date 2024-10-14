Himachal's Bold Steps in Disaster Preparedness Unveiled
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlights critical measures to enhance disaster preparedness in Himachal Pradesh. He announces the establishment of a State Disaster Relief Force training institute and unveils state efforts in collaboration with international partners to improve resilience and awareness against climate-induced disasters.
In response to increasing climate-induced disasters, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscored the importance of disaster resilience at the International Disaster Reduction Day event, 'Samarth-2024'.
The Chief Minister announced the establishment of a major State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) training institute in Palampur, emphasizing the dire need for heightened awareness to mitigate the loss of life and property. The government's financial commitment includes an Rs 800-crore project with France's Agence Française de Développement (AFD), alongside Rs 500 crore from the mitigation fund.
Sukhu criticized the absence of central assistance while outlining state-led relief efforts, including the rehabilitation of 23,000 families and Rs 4,500-crore relief measures. Additionally, initiatives like the State Disaster Mitigation Fund portal and earthquake retrofitting programs were introduced, supported by technical expertise from eminent national institutes.
