China Sets Sights on Lunar Expansion and Extraterrestrial Exploration

China on Tuesday revealed a comprehensive plan to bolster its space programme, which includes launching a manned lunar mission, constructing a lunar space station, and searching for habitable planets and extraterrestrial life.

The roadmap, outlined by China's top space institutions, sets an ambitious agenda for space science development from 2024 through 2050. China's space agencies described 17 priority areas within five key themes, planning missions to explore the solar system's origin and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

This initiative is part of China's efforts to establish itself as a formidable space power, having already built an operational space station and conducted successful lunar explorations.

