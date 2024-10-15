Left Menu

Revolutionizing Infrastructure: PM GatiShakti's Masterplan

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched a district master plan for infrastructure under the PM GatiShakti initiative. It aims to cover 750 districts in 18 months with logistics planning guidelines to enhance urban planning. The GIS-enabled platform promises cost-effective infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled a district master plan as part of the PM GatiShakti initiative aimed at enhancing infrastructure planning in 27 aspirational districts.

The initiative features a national portal designed for the efficient execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

Goyal announced an ambitious plan to extend the district master plan to over 750 districts nationwide within 18 months.

Additionally, guidelines were released to assist cities in tailoring their logistics planning processes.

Goyal described PM GatiShakti as a futuristic tool incorporating over 1,600 data layers that enable faster, better, and cost-effective infrastructure planning at both central and state levels.

He emphasized the global utility of this technology, enhancing confidence among urban planners, architects, and international organizations in India's infrastructure projects.

The initiative ensures that every piece of data is validated, with mechanisms in place for regular updates.

The portal, developed by Gujarat's Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics, promises budget savings and increased planning efficiency through its data-driven decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

