Depression Over Bay of Bengal Set to Cross Chennai Coast
A depression over the Bay of Bengal, as reported by the India Meteorological Department, is expected to hit the Chennai coast on October 17. The low-pressure system intensified and is predicted to cross the north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts, potentially affecting areas near Chennai.
- Country:
- India
A depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal is poised to make landfall near Chennai on October 17, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening. The weather disturbance, originally a well-marked low-pressure area, escalated in severity.
The IMD detailed that this depression was positioned at 17.30 hours over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It lay approximately 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, 500 km from Puducherry, and 590 km from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, moving in a west-northwestward direction.
The department forecasts that the depression is on a trajectory to cross between the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, near Chennai, early on October 17. This development raises alerts for citizens and authorities in the region, necessitating caution and preparedness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
