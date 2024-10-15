Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike in Chhattisgarh: Harvest Turned Fatal

A lightning strike in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, resulted in the death of 45-year-old Manita Toppo and injured three others, including her husband. The incident occurred while they were harvesting paddy. The injured were taken to Patthalgaon's civil hospital. Compensation will be offered to the deceased's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surguja | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:39 IST
A lightning strike proved fatal in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh, where 45-year-old Manita Toppo lost her life while three others sustained injuries, according to local officials.

The incident occurred during a paddy harvest in Ulkiya village. The deceased's husband and others, including a minor, were affected, said Patthalgaon Block Medical Officer James Minj.

The injured were promptly transported to a nearby civil hospital in Jashpur district, and the government promises to provide compensation to Manita Toppo's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

