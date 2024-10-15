Tragic Lightning Strike in Chhattisgarh: Harvest Turned Fatal

A lightning strike proved fatal in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh, where 45-year-old Manita Toppo lost her life while three others sustained injuries, according to local officials.

The incident occurred during a paddy harvest in Ulkiya village. The deceased's husband and others, including a minor, were affected, said Patthalgaon Block Medical Officer James Minj.

The injured were promptly transported to a nearby civil hospital in Jashpur district, and the government promises to provide compensation to Manita Toppo's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)