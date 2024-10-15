Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Tigress 'T-102' Deepens in Rajasthan's Wilderness

The remains of 'T-102', a missing 9-year-old tigress, were found in Rajasthan's Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, raising concerns among wildlife enthusiasts. Officials suspect a natural death, as no signs of foul play were evident. One of her cubs is also missing, intensifying the mystery.

Updated: 15-10-2024 23:57 IST
In a concerning development for wildlife enthusiasts, officials announced the discovery of skeletal remains belonging to the missing nine-year-old tigress 'T-102' in Rajasthan's remote Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve. The revelation comes amid reports that one of her cubs is also missing, intensifying the mystery surrounding her death.

The remains were found Monday evening, prompting a swift response from the reserve's personnel. Initial assessments by Deputy Conservator of Forests Sanjeev Sharma indicate a natural death, as the animal's intact canines and nails suggest a lack of human interference. The area where the remains were discovered is known for having no recorded human activity.

The reserve, which is the 52nd tiger reserve in India, originally housed five big cats, including the now-deceased tigress and two cubs, one of which remains missing. 'T-102', identified by its radio collar, was relocated from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in July 2022, and had become a notable figure among the region's wildlife.

