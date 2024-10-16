Left Menu

Arrest in Bengaluru Train Misconduct

A man, identified as Ibrahim Badusha from Bellur, was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman medical student on a train to Bengaluru. The incident occurred near Nileswaram. Following a complaint from the victim, a native of Thrissur, railway police quickly detained the suspect.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:45 IST
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly misbehaving with a woman medical student onboard a Bengaluru-bound train, confirmed railway police on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday as the train was passing through Nileswaram in the northern district.

The accused, identified as Ibrahim Badusha from Bellur, was detained following a complaint from the victim, who is from Thrissur. The accused has been charged under various sections of the BNS and has been remanded by a local court, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

