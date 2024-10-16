Tragedy in Jigawa: Over 100 Dead in Fuel Tanker Explosion

In a tragic incident in Majiya town, Jigawa state, Nigeria, over 100 people lost their lives and 50 sustained injuries as they attempted to collect fuel from a toppled petrol tanker, which subsequently exploded.

The disaster struck at midnight after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle on a highway, according to Lawan Adam, a spokesperson for the local police. Ninety-seven individuals perished immediately, and eight succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, stated Dr. Haruna Mairiga of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency.

Such deadly tanker accidents are all too common in Nigeria, where weak traffic law enforcement and high fuel prices exacerbate the situation. The grim consequences demonstrate the urgent need for improved safety measures and alternative cargo transport methods.

