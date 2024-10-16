Left Menu

Eastern Turkey Rattled: Buildings Damaged but No Casualties

A magnitude-5.9 earthquake struck Malatya in eastern Turkey, damaging buildings but causing no casualties. The quake was also felt in parts of Syria. Emergency teams conducted regional inspections, and nearly 190 people received hospital treatment. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the quake's magnitude as 6.1 at a 9 km depth.

A magnitude-5.9 earthquake struck eastern Turkey's Malatya province on Wednesday, causing structural damage but fortunately no casualties, according to the nation's disaster and emergency management authority, AFAD.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that three buildings partially collapsed, yet there were no injuries reported. The tremor was felt beyond Turkey, reaching Syria's Hasakah, Deir al-Zor, and Aleppo provinces.

The quake hit at 10:46 a.m. with its epicenter in Kale, around 40 km east of Malatya. Regional inspections were conducted by AFAD, police, and security teams, while hospitals treated nearly 190 individuals, with 43 still under observation. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded a 6.1 magnitude at a 9 km depth.

