Green Light for Kerala: Coastal Construction Boost

The central government approved Kerala's Coastal Management Plan, relaxing construction rules along the coastline. This change benefits over one million residents in 10 coastal districts by easing restrictions in 66 panchayats. Efforts continue to extend benefits to additional areas, aiming for sustainable coastal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has greenlit Kerala's Coastal Management Plan, lifting construction restrictions along its shores and backwaters. This approval was announced by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) following consent from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

Around one million residents across 10 coastal districts are expected to benefit from these adjusted rules. The administration managed to relax construction restrictions in 66 panchayats previously under strict regulations. Kerala is pushing for similar advantages in 109 more panchayats, recognized for their urban characteristics.

Under the revised 2019 Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, select coastal panchayats have been reclassified, easing development restrictions considerably. Once fully enacted, these changes will streamline construction approvals, benefiting local communities while maintaining environmental safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

