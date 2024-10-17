Valmiki Jayanti Parade to Disrupt Traffic in Central Delhi
Traffic in central Delhi is expected to be disrupted due to a 'shobha yatra' for Valmiki Jayanti. The procession will start at 2 pm from Red Fort to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir. Key routes will be affected, and commuters are advised to plan their travels accordingly.
Traffic in central Delhi is expected to face disruptions this Thursday as a 'shobha yatra' is scheduled for Valmiki Jayanti, according to police sources.
The procession will commence at 2 pm, starting from the iconic Red Fort and making its way to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir located on Mandir Marg in central Delhi.
Key areas on the yatra's route include Gauri Shankar Mandir, Gurudwara Shish Ganj, and Chandni Chowk Town Hall, among others. Commuters are advised to avoid these areas to minimize travel inconvenience.
