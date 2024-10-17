Valmiki Jayanti Parade to Disrupt Traffic in Central Delhi

Traffic in central Delhi is expected to face disruptions this Thursday as a 'shobha yatra' is scheduled for Valmiki Jayanti, according to police sources.

The procession will commence at 2 pm, starting from the iconic Red Fort and making its way to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir located on Mandir Marg in central Delhi.

Key areas on the yatra's route include Gauri Shankar Mandir, Gurudwara Shish Ganj, and Chandni Chowk Town Hall, among others. Commuters are advised to avoid these areas to minimize travel inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)