Left Menu

From Packed Villages to Sprawling Cities: The Role of Disease in Urban Evolution

This article explores the historical cycle of urban rise and collapse, suggesting that disease played a significant role in the abandonment of dense settlements. By examining ancient cities like Catalhoyuk and Trypillia, researchers propose that changes in settlement layouts helped reduce disease transmission, influencing urban development over millennia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Knoxville | Updated: 17-10-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:54 IST
From Packed Villages to Sprawling Cities: The Role of Disease in Urban Evolution
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fascinating exploration of early European farmers, researchers have uncovered intriguing patterns of urban development and decline, suggesting that disease was a major factor. Initially dense villages were frequently abandoned, potentially due to the impact of zoonotic diseases spread by close proximity to animals.

The study highlights Catalhoyuk, the world's oldest farming village, where evidence suggests that crowding led to the spread of diseases like tuberculosis and salmonella. The settlement's eventual abandonment aligns with the notion that disease transmission became a tipping point.

This research extends to the Trypillia culture, where spaced settlements with strategic layouts seemingly reduced disease spread, showcasing how urban planning has long been influenced by the need to mitigate health risks, a lesson relevant to urban developers today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024