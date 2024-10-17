From Packed Villages to Sprawling Cities: The Role of Disease in Urban Evolution

In a fascinating exploration of early European farmers, researchers have uncovered intriguing patterns of urban development and decline, suggesting that disease was a major factor. Initially dense villages were frequently abandoned, potentially due to the impact of zoonotic diseases spread by close proximity to animals.

The study highlights Catalhoyuk, the world's oldest farming village, where evidence suggests that crowding led to the spread of diseases like tuberculosis and salmonella. The settlement's eventual abandonment aligns with the notion that disease transmission became a tipping point.

This research extends to the Trypillia culture, where spaced settlements with strategic layouts seemingly reduced disease spread, showcasing how urban planning has long been influenced by the need to mitigate health risks, a lesson relevant to urban developers today.

