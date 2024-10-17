Left Menu

Empowering India's Water Future: The Art of Living's Revolutionary Approach

India's 8th Water Week, themed 'Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management,' featured Prasana Prabhu from The Art of Living Social Projects presenting sustainable water solutions. The organisation's initiatives, including the JalTara project, highlight NGO-driven, community-based water conservation efforts, aligning with national water security goals for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:50 IST
The 8th India Water Week-2024, with its theme of 'Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management,' convened key figures to address the pressing water crisis in India. Among the speakers was Prasana Prabhu, representing The Art of Living Social Projects. He underscored the vital role NGOs play in fostering inclusive solutions to the water crisis.

Prabhu's presentation drew attention to grassroots initiatives and community-driven approaches, emphasizing The Art of Living's projects, notably the JalTara initiative, which recharged over 40,000 borewells. This project exemplifies how local efforts can contribute to national objectives in water conservation.

The Art of Living has engaged in extensive watershed management and sustainable farming training, aligning with governmental goals for water security by 2047. Through practical, impactful solutions, the organisation remains instrumental in addressing India's water challenges.

