Telangana CM Defends Musi River Rejuvenation Amid Political Tensions

In a strong statement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the opposition of blocking the Musi river rejuvenation project in Hyderabad. The project is designed to tackle pollution and improve living conditions along the river.

Speaking to the press, Reddy invited opposition leaders, including BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, to address their concerns in writing. He assured that if their issues remain, a special Assembly session would be convened for discussion.

The chief minister emphasized that the project is about rejuvenation, not mere beautification, and aims to align Hyderabad with global standards. Involving five companies with significant experience, the Rs 141 crore project report will be finalized in 18 months.

