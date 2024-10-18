Leopard Man-Eater Shot in Udaipur
A leopard suspected of becoming a man-eater was shot dead by a joint team of forest and police officials in Udaipur, India. Since mid-September, leopards have attacked humans, resulting in eight deaths. Authorities had implemented various measures to capture the animal before deciding to shoot it.
- Country:
- India
A leopard, believed to have turned man-eater, was shot dead on Friday by a combined team of forest and police authorities in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, an official confirmed.
The district had witnessed a series of leopard attacks dating back to mid-September, injuring and killing multiple locals. The latest attack occurred in Madar village where two women working in the fields were attacked, leading to the death of one woman while under treatment.
Responding to public concern and repeated incidents, the authorities had set up cages, installed camera traps, and sought assistance from the Indian Army to track and capture the offending animal. Ultimately, upon failing to safely capture the leopard after it killed an elderly woman on October 1, the decision was taken to shoot the leopard, ensuring proper identification before action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Police Arrests Suspect over Hospital Threat
Casey Costello Applauds Expanded Police Recruitment Efforts for 2024
Mob Chaos in Manipur: Police Station Attacked Amidst Land Dispute Clash
Manipur Police's Strategic Operations Yield Arms Seizures
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC says police shall not take any further action in pursuance to HC direction.