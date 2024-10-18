Leopard Man-Eater Shot in Udaipur

A leopard, believed to have turned man-eater, was shot dead on Friday by a combined team of forest and police authorities in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, an official confirmed.

The district had witnessed a series of leopard attacks dating back to mid-September, injuring and killing multiple locals. The latest attack occurred in Madar village where two women working in the fields were attacked, leading to the death of one woman while under treatment.

Responding to public concern and repeated incidents, the authorities had set up cages, installed camera traps, and sought assistance from the Indian Army to track and capture the offending animal. Ultimately, upon failing to safely capture the leopard after it killed an elderly woman on October 1, the decision was taken to shoot the leopard, ensuring proper identification before action.

(With inputs from agencies.)