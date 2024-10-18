Left Menu

Leopard Man-Eater Shot in Udaipur

A leopard suspected of becoming a man-eater was shot dead by a joint team of forest and police officials in Udaipur, India. Since mid-September, leopards have attacked humans, resulting in eight deaths. Authorities had implemented various measures to capture the animal before deciding to shoot it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:19 IST
Leopard Man-Eater Shot in Udaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard, believed to have turned man-eater, was shot dead on Friday by a combined team of forest and police authorities in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, an official confirmed.

The district had witnessed a series of leopard attacks dating back to mid-September, injuring and killing multiple locals. The latest attack occurred in Madar village where two women working in the fields were attacked, leading to the death of one woman while under treatment.

Responding to public concern and repeated incidents, the authorities had set up cages, installed camera traps, and sought assistance from the Indian Army to track and capture the offending animal. Ultimately, upon failing to safely capture the leopard after it killed an elderly woman on October 1, the decision was taken to shoot the leopard, ensuring proper identification before action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024