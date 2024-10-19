Left Menu

Cyclone Alert: High Risk Near Southeastern Bahamas

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported a 90% probability of cyclone formation near the southeastern Bahamas within 48 hours. A low-pressure system east of the Turks and Caicos Islands has developed a defined center and is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 19:19 IST
Cyclone Alert: High Risk Near Southeastern Bahamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center has announced a significant development in weather conditions near the southeastern Bahamas, forecasting a 90% chance of cyclone formation within the next 48 hours.

Currently, a low-pressure system is less than 100 miles east of the Turks and Caicos Islands. It has shown signs of intensifying, with a well-defined center and a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

The Miami-based forecaster continues to monitor the situation as the potential cyclone poses a threat to nearby regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024