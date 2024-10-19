Cyclone Alert: High Risk Near Southeastern Bahamas

The U.S. National Hurricane Center has announced a significant development in weather conditions near the southeastern Bahamas, forecasting a 90% chance of cyclone formation within the next 48 hours.

Currently, a low-pressure system is less than 100 miles east of the Turks and Caicos Islands. It has shown signs of intensifying, with a well-defined center and a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

The Miami-based forecaster continues to monitor the situation as the potential cyclone poses a threat to nearby regions.

