Bengaluru Rain Chaos: Five Dead and City Paralyzed

Incessant rains in Bengaluru have resulted in the death of five people, severe flooding, and widespread disruption. Rescue efforts are underway as authorities deploy teams to evacuate affected residents, while daily life has been significantly impacted with traffic chaos and damage to property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bengaluru continues to battle the aftermath of relentless rains that have significantly disrupted normal life and claimed five lives in the city over the past three days.

The heavy downpour left parts of North Bengaluru, particularly around Yelahanka, submerged, prompting urgent rescue operations by disaster management teams.

Infrastructure struggles persisted amid flooded roads, with critical thoroughfares leading to the airport being severely congested, while residents grapple with significant property damage and widespread travel disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

