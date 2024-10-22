Bengaluru Rain Chaos: Five Dead and City Paralyzed

Bengaluru continues to battle the aftermath of relentless rains that have significantly disrupted normal life and claimed five lives in the city over the past three days.

The heavy downpour left parts of North Bengaluru, particularly around Yelahanka, submerged, prompting urgent rescue operations by disaster management teams.

Infrastructure struggles persisted amid flooded roads, with critical thoroughfares leading to the airport being severely congested, while residents grapple with significant property damage and widespread travel disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)