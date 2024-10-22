Revolutionizing Urban Land Records: Technology Meets Opportunity
Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, highlights the necessity for urban land records to evolve swiftly to accommodate rapid urbanization. Initiatives like the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) and the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) underscore India's strides in digitizing land data.
- Country:
- India
The demand for precise urban land records is growing as cities experience rapid urbanization. Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, stressed the importance of administrative efficiency during a recent workshop.
Accurate land records are not just administrative tools; they are vital to socio-economic planning, public service delivery, and conflict resolution. Technologies such as Drones and satellite imagery offer unprecedented precision in data collection, minimizing human errors.
India has initiated programs like DILRMP and ULPIN to digitize land records and integrate systems. The NAKSHA pilot, targeting around 130 cities, represents a step towards detailed land records in urban areas.
