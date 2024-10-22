Left Menu

Delhi Enlists New Anti-Pollution Initiatives Amid Rising Smog

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai introduced several anti-pollution measures to tackle the city's worsening air quality. These steps include increasing public transport frequency, enforcing stricter construction site inspections, and urging neighboring states to switch to electric buses. Enhanced road dust control and higher parking fees are also part of GRAP Stage II.

In response to escalating pollution levels, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled a series of anti-pollution strategies to address the capital's air quality concerns. These measures include deploying more traffic personnel and MCD workers to manage road dust and congestion.

Rai announced the enhanced efforts at a press conference after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was activated. He pressed neighboring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop sending diesel buses to Delhi, asking them to transition to electric alternatives.

The Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation buses will increase their frequency to promote public transport. With air quality steadily declining, the city intensifies inspections at construction sites and considers raising parking fees as part of comprehensive efforts to mitigate pollution.

