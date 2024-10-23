Left Menu

Delhi's Water Crisis: Political Tussle Over Yamuna Pollution

High ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, allegedly due to untreated industrial waste from BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have affected water treatment plants in Delhi. Chief Minister Atishi accuses BJP of using pollution as a political weapon. Air quality in Delhi also remains a concern due to stubble burning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

High ammonia levels in the Yamuna River have disrupted water treatment plants in Delhi, according to Chief Minister Atishi. She alleges that the untreated industrial waste is being discharged by BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Atishi claims this pollution is part of the BJP's strategy against Delhi. She argued that untreated water is being sent through Wazirabad, turning areas like Kalindi Kunj into toxic zones.

The chief minister also noted worsening air quality in Delhi, with farm fires in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh increasing significantly, even as stubble burning in Punjab decreases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

