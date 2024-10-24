Left Menu

Tragic Canal Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son

A mother and her 5-year-old son tragically died when their scooter fell into a canal in Malipur-Chhitauna. They were part of a group traveling home. The driver lost control, causing the scooter to plunge into the water. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday night as a scooter carrying four individuals, including a woman and her young son, fell into the Malipur-Chhitauna canal, as reported by the police on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Safreen Khatoon, 27, and her son Abbas, sadly drowned when the scooter's driver lost control of the vehicle. The two other passengers managed to escape without injury.

The unfortunate incident took place while they were traveling to Padsara village. Police have notified that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

