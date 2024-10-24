Tragic Canal Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday night as a scooter carrying four individuals, including a woman and her young son, fell into the Malipur-Chhitauna canal, as reported by the police on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Safreen Khatoon, 27, and her son Abbas, sadly drowned when the scooter's driver lost control of the vehicle. The two other passengers managed to escape without injury.

The unfortunate incident took place while they were traveling to Padsara village. Police have notified that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)