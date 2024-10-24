Power-Play in Port Blair: Khattar's Visit and the Future of Island Energy

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to visit Port Blair on Friday to assess the progress of significant central government projects, as officially confirmed. The minister, who manages both Power and Housing and Urban Affairs portfolios, aims to evaluate the on-ground status of the smart city initiative and address power supply concerns.

Keen attention has turned toward the acute power crisis plaguing the popular tourist location following BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray's meeting with Khattar. Ray advocated for immediate solutions, proposing a nuclear power generator for Andaman and Nicobar Islands to overcome delays involved in connecting the islands to the national power grid via undersea cables.

Additionally, Khattar's briefing will encompass the ambitious Rs 75,000-crore International Container Trans-shipment Terminal at Great Nicobar Island, part of broader Sagarmala and airport development agendas. These projects are vital to fostering port-led advancement across India's extensive maritime boundary.

