Left Menu

Reviving Roles: From Bus Marshals to Pollution Warriors in Delhi

Following their termination last year, Delhi's civil defence volunteers will now be deployed in pollution mitigation efforts. The decision by Lt Governor VK Saxena aims to re-engage around 10,000 volunteers for four months. The future employment scheme is urged to be developed by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:17 IST
Reviving Roles: From Bus Marshals to Pollution Warriors in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Civil defence volunteers, previously terminated as bus marshals, will soon transition to tackling pollution following an order by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena. This temporary deployment will last for four months, according to officials, as they take up pollution mitigation roles.

The lieutenant governor, holding the chairman role at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, highlighted the necessity for a structured plan for the volunteers' long-term engagement post this temporary phase. This comes after receiving termination in response to departmental concerns regarding their duties, originally meant for handling natural disasters.

Further political dialogue ensued as Saxena and Chief Minister Atishi exchanged perspectives. Atishi accused Saxena of acting under political pressure but also committed to setting up a plan to address the future of these volunteers. As air quality worsens, the integration of volunteers into anti-pollution measures underscores the pressing environmental needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024