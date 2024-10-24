Reviving Roles: From Bus Marshals to Pollution Warriors in Delhi

Civil defence volunteers, previously terminated as bus marshals, will soon transition to tackling pollution following an order by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena. This temporary deployment will last for four months, according to officials, as they take up pollution mitigation roles.

The lieutenant governor, holding the chairman role at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, highlighted the necessity for a structured plan for the volunteers' long-term engagement post this temporary phase. This comes after receiving termination in response to departmental concerns regarding their duties, originally meant for handling natural disasters.

Further political dialogue ensued as Saxena and Chief Minister Atishi exchanged perspectives. Atishi accused Saxena of acting under political pressure but also committed to setting up a plan to address the future of these volunteers. As air quality worsens, the integration of volunteers into anti-pollution measures underscores the pressing environmental needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)