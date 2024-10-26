Left Menu

Commonwealth Nations Unite to Preserve Maritime Boundaries Amid Climate Change

Commonwealth nations agreed on a policy that allows small island states to fix their maritime boundaries despite rising sea levels. This decision helps islands like Tuvalu maintain economic benefits from maritime zones, even when dry land shrinks due to climate change. The policy is part of the Commonwealth's first Ocean Declaration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:02 IST
In a decisive move, Commonwealth nations have reached a consensus to uphold maritime boundaries for island countries threatened by rising sea levels. The historic decision came at the conclusion of a pivotal summit in Samoa.

This landmark Ocean Declaration, the first of its kind by the Commonwealth, emphasizes the need for fixed maritime zones, enabling nations like Tuvalu to retain economic access to their sea resources, irrespective of land submersion due to climate change.

Supported by the U.N. International Law Commission's stance, the Commonwealth's agreement offers renewed hope for many island states grappling with the dramatic impacts of climate change, assuring them a measure of security through sustained statehood and maritime rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

