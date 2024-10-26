Mystery of the Monkeys: 30 Found Dead in Telangana

In a shocking discovery, nearly 30 monkeys were found dead in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, authorities reported on Saturday.

The lifeless bodies were located on the outskirts of the Nampalli village within the Vemulawada Police limits. The carcasses were transported to a veterinary hospital for post-mortem analysis to determine the cause of death, stated a police official.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, with local CCTV footage currently under investigation. Authorities have registered a case under pertinent sections as they seek to unveil the mystery behind this worrying event.

(With inputs from agencies.)