Karnataka's Crackdown on Unauthorised Buildings: A New Era of Urban Development

In Bengaluru, Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced an ongoing campaign to demolish unauthorised and dilapidated buildings. With halted registration and increased powers for civic bodies, the government is committed to halting illegal constructions. Additionally, measures to prevent flooding are in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:59 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Saturday a sweeping initiative to dismantle unauthorised and deteriorating buildings in Bengaluru.

Tasked with the city's development, Shivakumar declared a halt to the registration of illegally constructed properties and vowed to clear encroachments.

The government, aiming to strengthen civic management, plans to empower agencies like BBMP and BDA to eradicate urban irregularities. In addition, the development of 300 km of roads accompanying Storm Water Drains is underway to tackle the problem of frequent flooding in the city.

