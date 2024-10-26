Left Menu

Blaze in Krishna Nagar: Firefighters Avert Tragedy

A significant fire erupted in a four-storey building in Krishna Nagar Colony, requiring the evacuation of residents. The blaze, thought to be caused by a short-circuit, was controlled with no reported casualties. The incident prompted swift action by fire authorities, saving twelve trapped individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:07 IST
Blaze in Krishna Nagar: Firefighters Avert Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted in a four-storey residential building in Krishna Nagar Colony on Saturday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate residents, including women, children, and the elderly, according to a fire official. Remarkably, no casualties were reported from the incident.

Witnesses reported twelve individuals were trapped inside as flames quickly spread through the building, leading some residents to seek refuge on the terrace, shouting for help. Neighbors attempted to assist in the chaotic scene.

Firefighters promptly responded to the emergency call, dispatching fire tenders and successfully rescuing the trapped individuals. Although the fire was brought under control shortly after, some families reported losses of personal valuables. Authorities are investigating the cause, initially suspected to be a short-circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

