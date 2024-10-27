Left Menu

Destruction of Trami: Tragedy in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami ravaged the Philippines, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides, killing at least 85 people and leaving 41 missing. The government is undertaking extensive rescue operations in isolated areas. President Marcos announced plans for new flood control projects to combat climate-related threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Talisaycity | Updated: 27-10-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 02:33 IST
Tropical Storm Trami unleashed deadly floods and landslides across the Philippines, claiming nearly 130 lives. President Ferdinand Marcos described several regions as isolated and in urgent need of rescue efforts. The storm departed Friday, leaving behind destruction and prompting widespread reaction from authorities.

In Talisay, Batangas province, rescue crews pinpointed one of the final two missing residents, intensifying the ongoing search. A grieving father, seeking his 14-year-old daughter, endured a heart-wrenching moment as remains were retrieved from the debris. Officials are confirming identities as they proceed with recovery efforts.

President Marcos assured the public of continued rescue missions and announced plans for a substantial flood control project, a necessary response to the severe rainfall experienced. Over 5 million individuals were affected, with emergency shelters offering refuge to thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

