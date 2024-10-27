Tigress Translocation Aims to Boost Genetic Diversity in Similipal

A tigress from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has been shifted to Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, according to forest officials on Sunday.

The tigress was captured on Saturday and is set to be released into an enclosure within Similipal's core zone on Sunday night, as confirmed by STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni.

This move, approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), aims to bolster genetic diversity and address in-breeding issues within the Similipal Tiger Reserve's unique tiger population.

