Tigress Translocation Aims to Boost Genetic Diversity in Similipal
A tigress from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has been relocated to Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve to enhance genetic diversity and combat in-breeding among tigers. The move, approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, involves keeping the tigress in an enclosure for observation before release.
A tigress from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has been shifted to Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, according to forest officials on Sunday.
The tigress was captured on Saturday and is set to be released into an enclosure within Similipal's core zone on Sunday night, as confirmed by STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni.
This move, approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), aims to bolster genetic diversity and address in-breeding issues within the Similipal Tiger Reserve's unique tiger population.
