IAEA Completes First Nuclear Security Advisory Mission to Republic of Congo

An expert team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has concluded the first International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) mission to the Republic of the Congo, marking a significant step forward in enhancing nuclear security in the country. The mission, which ran from 14 to 25 October 2024, was organized at the request of the Congolese Government and hosted by the Nuclear Regulatory Cell of the Ministry of Justice, Human Rights, and Promotion of Indigenous People.

The five-person IPPAS team reviewed the security protocols surrounding radioactive materials, as well as associated facilities and activities across sectors. In addition to these on-site assessments, the mission covered the evaluation of the country's legislative and regulatory frameworks for nuclear security.

Nuclear Technology for Peaceful Purposes in the Congo

The Republic of the Congo utilizes nuclear technology for peaceful purposes across various sectors, including industry, healthcare, mining, education, and environmental conservation. Following the country’s 2021 accession to the Convention on Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (CPPNM) and the ratification of the CPPNM amendment in 2023, this mission aimed to bolster safeguards around radioactive materials within the country.

Led by Frédéric Mariotte from France, the IPPAS team included nuclear security experts from Burkina Faso, Ghana, Jordan, and the IAEA itself. The team conducted extensive discussions with multiple governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the Ministry of Health. These discussions aimed to provide a comprehensive review of the current state of nuclear security in the Congo and identify ways to strengthen inter-agency coordination.

Recommendations and Path Forward

During their evaluation, the IPPAS team noted that the nuclear security regime in the Congo remains in its early stages of development. Their recommendations and suggestions are intended to aid the Congo in building a robust, sustainable nuclear security infrastructure. Key recommendations included enhancing legislative safeguards, building technical capabilities, and improving inter-ministerial coordination for responding to potential nuclear security incidents.

Heather Looney, Head of the IAEA’s Nuclear Security of Materials and Facilities Section, commended the Congo’s commitment to advancing its nuclear security standards. “The IPPAS mission findings will guide the country’s plans to strengthen its national nuclear security regime. We are pleased to support these efforts and will continue to assist the Congo in achieving its security goals,” she said.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement in Nuclear Security

M. Gaspard Liyoko Mboyo, President of the Nuclear Regulatory Cell, expressed the Congo’s appreciation for the mission and its recommendations. “The Republic of the Congo has welcomed the IPPAS Mission and is confident that these recommendations will help us to improve and enhance our nuclear security regime. We extend our gratitude to the IAEA for its ongoing support,” he stated.

The IPPAS mission is expected to have a lasting impact on Congo's nuclear security capabilities as the country works to implement the recommended changes. This collaborative effort aligns with the Congo’s commitment to secure radioactive sources and ensure their peaceful use across all sectors.

With ongoing support from the IAEA, the Republic of the Congo is poised to develop a comprehensive, secure nuclear infrastructure, ensuring the safe and peaceful application of nuclear technology for years to come.