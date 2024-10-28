Left Menu

GCCs Boost Flex Space Demand Amidst Global Economic Shifts

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India have significantly increased their occupancy of flexible office spaces, driven by economic factors in the US and a preference for cost-efficient workspaces. Bengaluru leads in GCC-focused flex space occupancy, indicating a shift towards hybrid working models in a dynamic business environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:27 IST
GCCs Boost Flex Space Demand Amidst Global Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working space operators have reportedly provided nearly 23,000 desks to Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India during the first nine months of the year, as multinational companies increasingly favor managed flexible office spaces. This data comes from a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

The report titled 'GCC – Driving India's Real Estate Growth Story' highlights that GCCs have become the dominant occupiers of flex spaces throughout the country. It notes that the number of occupied flex seats by GCCs in eight significant markets rose from 17,380 in 2023 to 22,881 in the first nine months of 2024.

The analysis indicates a resurgence in flex space demand in 2024 after a decline between 2021 and 2023 due to the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading companies back to traditional office settings. Knight Frank attributes this shift to a slower economic pace in the US, encouraging firms to capitalize on India's cost benefits and talent pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024