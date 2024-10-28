Indore's Mayor to Represent India at BRICS+ in Dubai

Indore's mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargava, is poised to represent India at the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities meeting scheduled for October 31 in Dubai. Recognized for its cleanliness, Indore has consistently ranked as India's cleanest city in the Union government's Swachh Survekshan.

The upcoming session, chaired by Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin, will focus on enhancing citizen amenities, sustainable development initiatives, and fostering mutual cooperation among member countries. Bhargava will singularly represent India, sharing the urban development plan with international counterparts.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bhargava emphasized Indore's status as a global cleanliness model. He intends to highlight how the city contributes to sustainable development objectives through its cleanliness initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)